Acid-laden lorry runs over two cyclists, overturns near Kalpakkam

CHENNAI: A lorry carrying chemicals overturned on the East Coast Road on Saturday morning, killing two people on impact.

The tanker lorry was heading towards Chennai from Puducherry when the incident occurred. When the vehicle was speeding near Variyalur in Kalpakkam, the driver applied sudden brakes as two people were trying to cross the road. The vehicle veered out of control and turned turtle, hitting the pedestrians. The injured were taken to Chengalpattu GH, where they were declared dead.

Chemicals leaked out of the vehicle and emitted heavy smoke. Fire and rescue team from Kalpakkam reached the spot and doused the leak with water to prevent a blaze.

The Sadras police registered a case and the search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing. Following the incident, the traffic was affected in ECR for a while in the morning.