Ace cricketer Rahul Dravid visits Mahabalipuram with family

CHENNAI: Former India captain Rahul Dravid was recently spotted spending time with his family during a private visit to Mahabalipuram, opting to stay out of the public eye.
Dravid moved around the area without any visible security cover or entourage and was dressed casually in a T-shirt and shorts. He was seen visiting monuments and spending time with his family in a low-key manner, blending in like a regular tourist, as per reports.
A few visitors recognised the former cricketer and approached him, requesting photographs and selfies. However, Dravid politely declined the requests, explaining that he was on personal time with his family.
Dravid, widely regarded as one of India’s greatest cricketers, represented the country in 164 Test matches and 344 One-Day Internationals and also led the national team as captain. After his playing career, he went on to serve as head coach of the Indian team and played a key role in developing young talent through his association with the National Cricket Academy.