Accused escapes custody, three cops suspended in Virudhunagar district

MADURAI: A special sub-inspector and two head constables attached to the Pandalkudi police station in Virudhunagar district were suspended for dereliction of duty after a prisoner escaped from their custody.

The accused, Balamurugan (30) of Tenkasi, who was lodged in Viyyur Central Prison in Kerala, was brought to Aruppukottai for a court hearing. Balamurugan is a habitual offender.

While being taken back, the policemen allowed him to step aside to relieve himself, during which he fled. Balamurugan was wanted by the police on theft charges following the crime reported near Pandalkudi in 2020.