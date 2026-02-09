Accident inspection impacts traffic on busy Tiruchy-Chennai NH

CHENNAI: Traffic was impacted for over five hours on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway as a luxury car that met with an accident early Monday was left unattended.
According to the police, the accident occurred around 3.30 am, when a car approaching from Chengalpattu collided into the rear of a government bus near Irumbuliyur bus stop. The car's airbag deployed in time, and the driver escaped unhurt. As the mangled remains of the car could be removed only after inspection by the Traffic Investigation Wing personnel, a delay ensued.
The distance between the accident site and the Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) office in Potheri is about 15 km. The personnel reached only around 8.30 am, after which the car was cleared.
The traffic volume was high as people were returning to the city after the weekend, and the accident added more chaos.