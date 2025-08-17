Accident in Madurai turns out to be murder plot to kill young couple

MADURAI: Initially thought to be an unfortunate accident happening to a young couple, investigations revealed it was a hastily planned murder plot to separate the pair.

M Sathish Kumar (21) of Pottapatti village in Madurai's Boothamangalam panchayat, employed in Singapore, had fallen in love with 24-year-old Ragavi, who belongs to the same village.

Ragavi was previously married to Selvam, with whom she had children, who had passed away in an accident in 2023. Since then, she has been residing with her in-laws.

Sathish and Ragavi eloped last month after his return to the village, and a missing persons case was registered on July 18 based on her mother's complaint.

On July 24, the couple reached Melur station and sought the police's help as they belonged to the same community. On being assured by her family, the couple moved back to the village, only for Ragavi's family to isolate her from Satish and force her to end the relationship.

Ragavi contacted Satish and asked him to take her away, unable to endure her family's torture. He once again sought police intervention to unite them. Steadfast in her love despite opposition from family, the couple once again decided to elope.

Learning of the plan, her brother Rahul instructed his friends to tail the couple and subsequently execute his murder bid. As the couple was travelling to Tiruchy on their bike, a car driven by his friends rammed into the two-wheeler. Satish died on impact immediately, while Ragavi sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ragavi, Kottampatti filed a case against eight persons. Alagar (57), Ragavi’s father, has been arrested, and a hunt is on to nab those absconding.