Accident and Emergency depts at 11 Tamil Nadu govt hospitals to get Rs 7.85 crore boost

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said that Accident and Emergency departments in 11 government hospitals would be strengthened at an estimated cost of Rs 7.85 crore under the Tamil Nadu Accident and Emergency Care Initiative (TAEI) scheme.

A new building with advanced medical equipment will be constructed at Musiri and Walajabad government hospitals at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore under the Tamil Nadu Health Systems Reforms project.

New trauma care centres will also be established in 9 government hospitals at Cumbum, Karambakkudi, Keeranur, Porur, Dharapuram, Ottanchatram, Pappireddipatti, Gudiyatham, and Sirkazhi at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore with infrastructure and equipment support with funding from the National Health Mission.

In order to further improve accident and emergency care, the health department plans to train drivers, conductors, and other public transport operators of the state transport Department in life-saving first aid such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and emergency treatment for accidental injuries.

The training will be given through zonal training centers and the Emergency Medicine department operating in all government medical college hospitals in the state. The trained emergency medical officers will then be appointed in the zero delay wards of Accident and Emergency departments.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar will get two new subspecialties of Nephrology and Gastroenterology. Also, five Emergency Medical Officer posts will be created in all government medical college hospitals.

In order to provide emergency medical care in hilly regions, a total of 25 bike ambulances will be provided in the first phase at an estimated cost of Rs 1.60 crore. They will act as link vehicles for '108' emergency ambulances and help in transporting patients to hospitals faster.

The state government will also provide 72 new ambulances, 4 tribal ambulances, 36 mother and child health vans, and 31 mortuary vans at a cost of Rs 29.15 crore, the health minister said.