AC coach passengers in Yesvantpur-Kannur Express complain of theft of valuables in TN

MADURAI: The passengers of Air Conditioned coaches of the Yesvantpur-Kannur Express (Train no 12292) on Tuesday complained that they were robbed of their valuables while they were asleep.

The passengers in their complaint with the Dharmapuri police station and Railway Police in Tamil Nadu said the theft occurred between Salem and Dharmapuri during early morning hours.

Naufal, a passenger who boarded the train at Yesvantpur in Karnataka and was bound for Kannur in Kerala said that around 20 passengers in three AC coaches have lost their valuables.

Mobile phones and purses with money were lost, according to the complaints.

Dharmapuri police officials told IANS that they received the complaint and have commenced investigation.