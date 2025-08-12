AC arrested for tax scam in Madurai Corporation

MADURAI: Probing the alleged property tax scam that rocked the Madurai Corporation, the Madurai City Central Crime Branch arrested an Assistant Commissioner on Monday night.

The official, Suresh Kumar, was serving as the Assistant Commissioner (Accounts) for Thoothukudi Corporation. Sources said he was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner two years ago and assumed office in Thoothukudi Corporation.

The scam orchestrated by officials of the corporation, which allegedly involved reducing property taxes for around 150 buildings from commercial rate to residential tariff, resulted in a revenue loss of Rs 150 crore.

So far, 16 officials, Assistant Commissioner Suresh Kumar, and others in the rank of revenue assistants, bill collectors, etc. have been arrested in connection with the scam, said sources, adding that many others have been suspended.

When the scam was exposed, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin ordered five zonal chairpersons to resign while two chairpersons of standing committees were suspended.