Abusive A Raja now targeting Shah with uncivil remarks: BJP

CHENNAI: The state unit of the BJP on Tuesday condemned DMK deputy general secretary and Member of Parliament A Raja for his alleged derogatory comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, BJP state vice president Narayanan Thirupathy said, "I unequivocally condemn A Raja for his indecent and abusive remarks targeting Home Minister Amit Shah. Such a language, especially from a former Union Minister and sitting MP, reflects not only the mindset of the leaders of the so-called Dravidian model but also the crude and uncivil nature of DMK's politics."

The BJP leader accused Raja of resorting to offensive rhetoric out of "frustration for not being in power at the Centre and fear of losing power in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly elections."

"It is unfortunate, but I must say only those devoid of reason would resort to such a language. Raja has a history of making disparaging remarks against Hindu beliefs, and this is yet another instance. He must remember that he holds a constitutional position and should conduct himself with dignity," he added.

Furthermore, Narayanan urged that political discourse remain within the bounds of civility, especially when involving national leaders and public faith.