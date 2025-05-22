Absconding accused in Rs 20 crore idol theft case nabbed in Mumbai after international manhunt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Idol Wing CID achieved a major breakthrough in a high-profile idol theft case with the arrest of a key accused, who had been evading capture for over a year.

The arrest marks the culmination of an intensive international manhunt involving coordination between central agencies and state police.

On March 19, 2024, Idol Wing CID Madurai range inspector and a special team intercepted a vehicle during a checkpoint at Alathur junction on Pudukkottai-Tiruchy road). Three suspects, Ajithkumar, Mustafa, and Sriram, were arrested, and a 12th-century antique Amman metal idol, valued at Rs 20 crore, was seized.

However, one of them, Raja alias Manoj alias Manojkumar fled the scene, prompting a search operation. A case was registered under IPC Sections 454(2) (trespassing), 457(2) (lurking house-trespass), 380(2) (theft), alongside CrPC Sections 41(1)(d) and 102.

Investigations revealed Manojkumar was working abroad, prompting the Idol Wing CID’s Superintendent to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) on April 2.

On May 16, the immigration officials at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji airport detained Manojkumar upon his arrival. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) in Andheri and held at Andheri police station.

Following this, a team led by additional SP G Balamurugan and investigating officer N Elangovan rushed to Mumbai. After securing custody, he was presented before a holiday court in Bandra on May 18 and transported to Tamil Nadu by May 20.

Manojkumar was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Madurai on May 21.