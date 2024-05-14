About 137 students who did not clear TN State board class 12 examination show signs of distress

CHENNAI: Of the 51,919 students who did not clear the class 12th exams in the State, 137 students have been identified to be in mental distress, health minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday.

A total of 51,919 students comprising 32,164 boys and 19,755 girls were given mental health counselling through 104 health helpline and Tele-MANAS mental health helpline.

These students are being followed up at the district level by a team of psychiatrists, psychologists and social workers under the District Mental Health Programme. They will be provided further counselling, along with their parents to help them to overcome stress and other mental health concerns.

The minister said that a lot of drinking water and buttermilk stalls have been set up at various locations within the city.

He said that motorists are benefiting from these stalls and more such stalls are being opened in the Saidapet constituency. He said that adequate hydration is necessary to prevent the risk of heat stroke.

Talking about the preventive measures against vector borne diseases ahead of the rains, he said that preventive measures are being taken for dengue prevention.

In case of dengue fever, people should avoid treatment at home and should go to the hospital.

Commenting on the yellow fever vaccination centres, the minister said that many people are getting vaccinated at private hospitals, but the general public is hereby notified that they should not get the yellow fever vaccine administered in private hospitals for travel abroad.

There are only three government centres certified for the same.