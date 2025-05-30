Abandoned bag triggers panic at Coimbatore airport

Begin typing your search...

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rushed to the spot and checked the bag by deploying a sniffer dog

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|30 May 2025 7:52 AM IST
    An abandoned bag at the Coimbatore International Airport created a flutter

    COIMBATORE: An abandoned bag at the Coimbatore International Airport created a flutter on Wednesday night. Some passengers noticed the bag and informed the security personnel.

    The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel rushed to the spot and checked the bag by deploying a sniffer dog. The bomb squad sleuths also screened the bag with a detector and found nothing concerning.

    Later, it was found that the bag only contained clothes. Police suspect that some passenger may have left the bag unknowingly on the airport premises, and it may be handed over if anyone claims it by proving their ownership.

    DTNEXT Bureau

