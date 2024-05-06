Aavin supply will not be hit: Minister

CHENNAI: State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Sunday told DT Next that the State-run Aavin is working to address the issues in the supply chain and assured that the supply chain of milk and milk products will not be affected at any cost.

Speaking to this newspaper, Minister Mano Thangaraj said, “It is true that scorching summer and heat wave are a major challenge to milk production, but the situation is being handled very carefully by Aavin so as not to affect the supply chain of milk and milk products.”

“There is a strong demand among consumers for Aavin milk and milk-based products (value-added products) such as buttermilk and ice cream. Even though the production is increasing day-by-day, the demand is also increasing. Due to the scorching heat, production and procurement of milk has decreased. It is true that productivity is affected by this. However, Aavin management is taking steps to ensure that the supply chain is not affected,” Minister Thangaraj said, adding that the Aavin is handling the situation very cautiously as the heat waves are the biggest challenge and there are other issues. “At this time, I am only informing you through this newspaper that there will be no harm to the consumers,” he said in an exclusive interaction with DT Next.

Buttermilk, ice cream sales shoot up

Meanwhile, Aavin’s buttermilk and ice cream sales are up from last year. “Compared to last April 2023, buttermilk sales have increased by 25 per cent and ice cream sales by 15 per cent this April, 2024. Also, the target has been set to increase the total sales by 20 per cent this May. Sales of buttermilk and ice cream have been on fire, surpassing the set target from May 1 to May 4, 2024,” a senior official with Aavin said.

“As for ice cream varieties, there are 120 varieties. Demand for each category is different. However, the total sales have so far increased by 20 per cent. Continuously, Aavin is gearing up to offer ice cream varieties as per demands of the consumers,” the official added.