Aavin set to ditch plastic packets, to look for eco-friendly alternatives

CHENNAI: In a move aimed at mitigating environmental pollution, Aavin, the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation, has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Southern Zone that it intends to adopt alternative packaging methods, thereby relinquishing its reliance on single-use plastic milk packets.

This development assumes significance in the wake of a petition filed by S P Surendranath Karthik from Chennai and Ayya from Palayamkottai in the Southern Zone of NGT, who urged Aavin and other companies in Tamil Nadu to explore eco-friendly packaging options, such as glass bottles, in lieu of plastic packets that have been in vogue for over three decades.

During a recent hearing, the NGT's Southern Zone bench, comprising Judicial Member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Expert Member Satyagopal Korlapati, appraised Aavin of its intention to study the feasibility of distributing milk using environmentally friendly alternatives.

The tribunal, expressing confidence in Aavin's ability to devise a permanent solution, adjourned the hearing to April 8.

Earlier, on December 16, 2024, the NGT's southern bench had directed Aavin to explore the possibility of selling milk in reusable plastic bottles, citing concerns over the significant plastic waste generated at its Ambattur dairy unit.

However, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Labourers Welfare Association on Tuesday expressed vehement opposition to the proposed shift from plastic packaging to alternative forms, such as glass bottles, for milk distribution.

Speaking to DT Next, S A Ponnusamy, president of the association, underscored the formidable challenges inherent in revamping the existing infrastructure of Aavin, the state-owned milk distributor, to accommodate new packaging methods.

"The current framework of Aavin is intrinsically linked to plastic packaging. Transitioning to novel methods would necessitate a comprehensive overhaul of the infrastructure, entailing an expenditure of thousands of crores of rupees,” he observed.

Ponnusamy also highlighted the inevitable escalation in production costs that would accompany the abandonment of plastic packaging.

"The increased expenditure would invariably be passed on to consumers, exacerbating the financial burden on them," he noted.

Furthermore, Ponnusamy emphasised the imperative of considering the relatively modest market share of Aavin, which stands at 16% in Tamil Nadu.

"It is unreasonable to expect Aavin to bear the financial onus of this transition alone, without soliciting the participation of private dairies," he argued.

Ponnusamy also urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to adopt a holistic approach, taking into account the perspectives of all stakeholders, including private dairies, and providing pragmatic solutions as part of their order.