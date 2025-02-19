Aavin officials ensure availability of buttermilk, curd in summer: Min RS Rajakannappan

CHENNAI: Aavin plans to increase the sale of milk and milk products by around 20% compared to last year for the upcoming summer season. “The State Dairy Development department is taking steps to procure more milk from farmers,” said Milk and Dairy Development Minister RS Rajakannappan on Wednesday.

He urged Aavin officials to ensure adequate supply of curd, buttermilk, lassi, milkshake and ice creams during summer. He also discussed inflation and fodder costs that affect farmers, and said that demands from the dairy industry would be considered seriously.

The minister also handed over appointment orders to veterinary doctors. Earlier in the day, Rajakannappan held a review meeting with the TN Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Unions and other stakeholders in the dairy sector, and urged the cooperatives to enhance milk production in the State.

He directed authorities to increase milk procurement to the extent of 36.86 lakh litres/day from 9,269 existing village level cooperative milk producers’ societies. He told them to focus on the 87 potential unions and revive the defunct cooperatives, a press release issued by Aavin said.

The minister reviewed the performance of dairy manufacturing plants in Madhavaram, Perambalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Acharappakkam, Namakkal and Thoothukudi. He was briefed about the new cattle fodder plants coming up at Tittakudi in Cuddalore, and Pudukudi in Thanjavur.