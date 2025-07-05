Aavin holds skill training for 450 employees

CHENNAI: As part of the efforts to enhance milk production and enable farmers to avail dairy loans for livestock, the Aavin management conducted a one-day training session.

In his inaugural address, Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj urged milk producers in Tamil Nadu to work with banks and try growth-oriented progress. “The farm waste after treatment can be turned into wealth as fertilisers,” he added.

Meanwhile, participants urged the State government to ensure cattle-feed through Aavin. The by-products of Aavin and milk testing equipment were displayed during the training class. Around 450 people participated in the programme.

The training also plans to attract youngsters to the dairy industry, establish new milk producers’ cooperative societies in areas where there are no societies, ensure the availability of livestock feed without any shortage during droughts, and increase the sale of Aavin milk by-products, said a press release issued from Aavin.