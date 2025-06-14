Aatrupadai invites applications from NEET aspirants

CHENNAI: Aatrupadai Foundation will accept applications from students of government and aided schools, who have completed their board examinations with impressive scores, for free NEET training.

The foundation, founded with a vision to support NEET aspirants, will accept candidates from government and government-aided schools across the State, especially those lacking economic support from family.

It has been providing free training to students from marginalised and downtrodden families since 2021. It has trained more than 300 students in the past four years. Nearly 30 students have been placed in the field of medicine.

This year, the foundation has invited eligible candidates who have secured 500-plus marks in Class 12 board exams. Selected candidates will attend the final registration programme in Chennai. Last date for registration is June 20.

It may be noted that the free training programme was initiated in 2021 with the support of Fellow Citizen chaired by Adhavan Adithyan and Arun Krishnamurthy during the pandemic.