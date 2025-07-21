Aadi Amavasai: SETC to ply special buses on July 23

CHENNAI: The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special bus services from various parts of the State and neighbouring Karnataka to the pilgrimage town of Rameswaram on July 23, 2025 (Wednesday) for Aadi Amavasai.

According to a release from the SETC managing director, "Aadi Amavasai, which falls on July 24 (Thursday), is considered a spiritually significant occasion. Devotees from across Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru traditionally travel to Rameswaram to offer tharpanam and tithi to their ancestors."

With a surge in pilgrim movement expected on the day, special buses will be operated from Chennai, Salem, Erode, Tirupur, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru to Rameswaram on July 23. Return services from Rameswaram to these cities will also be arranged on July 24.

Passengers are encouraged to book their seats in advance through the official website www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile application. Additional staff have been deployed at key bus terminals to oversee operations and assist passengers. SETC MD has urged the public to make use of these special services for a smooth and safe journey.