Aadhav Arjuna's politics has nothing to do with our family, says wife

CHENNAI: In a bid to quell the rising tide of speculation and misinformation, Daisy Martin Arjuna, the spouse of Aadhav Arjuna, General Secretary (Election Campaign Management) of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has issued a public statement reaffirming the couple's commitment to maintaining a clear distinction between their personal and professional lives.

In a statement on her social media page, Daisy, daughter of lottery king Martin, sought to dispel the lingering aura of ambiguity surrounding her relationship with Aadhav, emphasising that the duo has consistently opted to keep their personal and professional spheres mutually exclusive.

"We have always made a conscious effort to maintain a clear boundary between our personal and professional lives," Daisy stated.

"All professional, political decisions, and stances are made independently, without any influence or interference from each other. This deliberate separation is intended to preclude any potential conflicts of interest and ensure that our personal relationship remains unaffected by the demands of our respective careers,” she said.

Daisy also underscored the importance of respecting individual boundaries and opinions within a relationship.

"Aadhav and I are two individuals with distinct perspectives, unique views, and separate work lives. We respect and value each other's privacy, opinions, and individuality. We would like to request our friends, relatives, and well-wishers to refrain from entangling our family with our professional lives, thereby allowing us to maintain the sanctity of our personal relationship,” she added.