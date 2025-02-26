Aadhav Arjuna hails Vijay as the future of Tamil Nadu

CHENGALPATTU: The TVK general secretary (election campaign management) Aadhav Arjuna on Wednesday said that the party's objective is to form the government in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the gathering at the TVK's second year anniversary celebration at Pooncheri village in Chengalpattu district, Aadhav Arjuna outlined TVK's commitment to ushering in a new era of politics in Tamil Nadu.

Dubbing the existing political order in the state, as corrupt, hypocritical, and mired in caste politics, Aadhav argued that TVK, under the leadership of Vijay, was the only viable alternative to the current dispensation.

"We did not enter politics to merely request for 40 seats; our objective is to form the government. Vijay is the face and future of Tamil Nadu, and we are resolute in our determination to bring about a new era of politics in the state," he declared.

Exuding confidence, Aadhav said that TVK's commitment to policy-based politics, coupled with its grassroots appeal, would ultimately propel the party to victory.

The TVK general secretary also took aim at the DMK's legacy, arguing that the party's emphasis on social reforms had been undermined by its complicity in caste politics and corruption.

He contended that TVK, with its emphasis on ideology-based politics, was better equipped to address the state's pressing challenges.

Vijay is a beacon of hope for TN's future : Prashant Kishor

Aadhav Arjuna's remarks were echoed by Prashant Kishor, the founder of Jan Suraaj party and a political strategist, who addressed the gathering as a special guest.

Prashant Kishor, who has been working closely with TVK, hailed Vijay as a beacon of hope for Tamil Nadu's future.

"Vijay is not just a political leader; he represents a new hope for Tamil Nadu. I am confident that TVK, under Vijay's leadership, will bring about a new era of governance in Tamil Nadu, one that is free from corruption, communalism, and dynasty politics," he said.

Kishor also issued a clarion call to TVK cadres, urging them to expand the party's base by adding new members.

"Make a commitment to add at least 10 new members to the TVK family in the next 100 days," he exhorted.