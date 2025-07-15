Aadhav Arjuna alleges threat to life, seeks probe

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) deputy general secretary for election campaign management, Aadhav Arjuna, on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, T Nagar, alleging a threat to his life following a series of suspicious incidents near his Alwarpet office.

In a representation through his legal counsel, R Mohan Parthasarathy, Aadhav Arjuna reported repeated visits by an auto-rickshaw carrying armed individuals, suspected surveillance, and a DMK-flagged Innova vehicle loitering in the area on July 10. The complaint cited three separate appearances of the same auto-rickshaw, once with up to eight individuals, exhibiting coordinated and intimidating behaviour.

The letter also enclosed a security report from Aadhav Arjuna's security advisor, Ajay Kumar Pandey, urging the police to treat the matter as serious and initiate a prompt investigation.

VCK leader issued death threats to Modi, Shah: H Raja

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former MLA H Raja filed a separate complaint with the Chennai Police Commissioner, stating he had received a death threat in writing from advocate Ezhil Maran, a member of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

The letter reportedly contained abusive language and threats to use a "country bomb" to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former BJP state chief K Annamalai, and H Raja himself.

Terming the threat as seditious and deeply alarming, H Raja urged the police to file an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provide adequate security to the leaders concerned, especially to the PM and Home Minister when they visit Tamil Nadu.