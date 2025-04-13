A worshipable place for Thamizh Thaai in Kamban temple

CHENNAI: Symbolising the reverence for the Tamil language and culture, the Tamil Thai Temple is dedicated to Tamil Thai, honouring the rich literary, cultural, and philosophical traditions of Tamil Nadu. Let’s go back in time to learn about this hidden gem nestled in the tranquil atmosphere of Karaikudi. The temple's concept reflects the deep-rooted connection between language, culture, and spirituality in Tamil Nadu.

In 1975, to fulfil the dream of building a temple for Tamil Thai, the multifaceted S. Ganesan laid the foundation stone under the leadership of then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. After its inauguration in 1993, Ganesan installed statues of Tamil Thai, Agasthiyar, Tholkappiyar, Kambar, Thiruvalluvar, Ilangovadigal, Olithai, and Varithai at the hexagonal-shaped temple. It should be noted that he is an ardent follower of Kambarin Tamil.

Tamil Thai can be seen sitting on a lotus pedestal with four arms. Emphasising how the Chera, Chola, and Pandya dynasties played a major role in nurturing Tamil, the bow, tiger, and fish symbols are engraved on the frame behind the Goddess. Tamil Thai represents the embodiment of knowledge, wisdom, and creativity inherent in the Tamil language.

Interestingly, the temple also functions as a centre for learning and spiritual growth, promoting Tamil literature, art, and traditions.