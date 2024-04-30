A synchronized survey of Nilgiri Tahr to estimate its population commenced in Mudumalai

COIMBATORE: A three-day synchronised census of Nilgiri Tahr commenced on Monday at Mukurthi National Park in Mudumalai and ‘O’ Valley in The Nilgiris.

The population count of the mountain ungulate has kicked off in Tamil Nadu as part of Project Nilgiri Tahr launched by the State government.

Ten teams comprising a total of 25 persons comprising volunteers, researchers, and forest department staff were involved in the census at Mukurthi National Park. They were given the necessary training before taking up the synchronized census.

Similarly, two teams were carrying out the study in the grasslands and water spread areas in Thavalaimalai and Ellamalai localities in ‘O’ Valley in Gudalur.

Drones and telescopes were used to track down the animal, while details of footprints of the animal and other parameters were taken into consideration to estimate its population.

“For the study, bounded count and double observer methods were used by the forest department, in a one of its kind massive exercise across the country for Nilgiri Tahr,” said an official.

It may be noted that the forest department had radio-collared a Nilgiri Tahr in the Mukurthi National Park a month ago to track and monitor its movement.

The study also involves steps needed to remove weeds on grasslands, which is a crucial habitat for Nilgiri Tahr and also ensures a conducive environment to facilitate its better breeding. The animal has become almost extinct in the Glenmorgan Mountains in the Nilgiris. Expert teams involved in the census of Nilgiri Tahr.