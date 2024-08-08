'A resolute Marxist...Red Salute, Comrade!': Stalin condoles ex-Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya’s demise

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday condoled the demise of former West Bengal chief minister and senior Marxist leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

In his condolence message posted on ‘X’ social media platform, CM Stalin said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Comrade Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, a stalwart of the Left movement and former Chief Minister of West Bengal.

“His steadfast dedication and service to both the state and the nation will be eternally remembered. A resolute Marxist, he devoted his life to fostering an egalitarian society, championing the cause of the marginalized, and advocating for social justice,” Stalin said.

Stating that the veteran Marxist’s achievements and his literary contributions have left a lasting legacy, Chief Minister Stalin said, “His leadership and commitment to the people will continue to inspire future generations. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and @cpimspeak cadre. Red Salute, Comrade!”

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee died on Thursday morning at his Kolkata home following old age-related ailments, CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said.

The former chief minister was 80 and is survived by his wife Mira and daughter Suchetana who underwent gender change surgery.

Salim told reporters that Bhattacharjee's body will be kept at a mortuary during the day and taken to the CPI(M) state headquarters at Alimuddin Street on Friday to enable people to pay their respects. From there, it will be taken to a hospital as he had pledged his body for medical research, Salim said.

The veteran CPI(M) leader took over as the chief minister of West Bengal in 2000 from party senior Jyoti Basu.

Bhattacharjee lost the 2011 assembly election to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34-year-long rule in the state came to an end that year.

His tenure was marked by agitations over the acquisition of land for industries led by present Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharjee stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo and central committee in 2015 and gave up membership of the party's state secretariat in 2018.

Over the last few years, he mostly stayed away from public programmes and remained confined to his two-room government apartment at Palm Avenue in south Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI and Bureau)