Doctors Association criticise TN govt for cancelling medical officers pension

CHENNAI: In a recent order, the government cancelled the order of revision of pension and family pension for medical officers. The Tamil Nadu government's decision to reduce the pension of retired government doctors is being strongly criticized by the Doctors Association for Social Equality.

A recent government order stated that after careful consideration and due to changed circumstances, in view of implementation of various welfare schemes in public interest, it is utmost necessary to re-visit the said orders.

Accordingly, after considering various aspects, government directed to cancel the Enhanced Pension or Family Pension drawn by Medical Officers or their family members.

The medical officers will continue to receive the pension that they used to receive prior to the order that directed to issue enhanced pension. "The enhanced pension or family pension already drawn till the issue of orders will be waived and no recovery will be effected," the order stated.

The general secretary of Doctors' Association for Social Equality, Dr GR Ravindranath condemned the move, calling it an anti-labor policy. "The government's decision to reduce the pension of retired doctors, allegedly to fund welfare schemes for the people, has been met with widespread criticism. The association argues that this move will affect the livelihood of over 850 retired doctors," he said.

The association has urged the government to reconsider its decision, stating that reducing the pension of retired doctors is unfair and unjust. He added that the government should explore alternative sources of funding for welfare schemes, rather than targeting the pension of retired doctors.

Dr Ravindranath stated that it is an infringement of the rights of retired doctors, who have dedicated their lives to serving the people at the government hospitals and government should withdraw the same.