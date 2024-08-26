A journey into the heart of TN’s tribal life with evocative images

CHENNAI: Independent photographer Naveenraj Gowthaman has devoted nearly a decade to capturing the essence of life through his lens. A few years ago, he discovered books about the tribal communities of Tamil Nadu. Inspired by their way of life, he spent nearly two years immersing himself in their culture and traditions. He documented their lives, customs, and festivals, and now he is showcasing these images in an exhibition titled 'Roots & Rhythms: Tribal Tales.'

“Exploring the lives of tribal communities through literature and videos ignited a deep curiosity in me. I travelled to the Nilgiris and observed tribal activities up close. Tamil Nadu is home to 36 tribal groups, and I was able to document just seven of them. My journey was enriched by extensive reading, conversations with tribal members and activists, and connections with fellow photographers who have also documented their lives. What initially drew me in was their simple lifestyle, harmonious coexistence with nature, and knowledge of traditional medicine passed down through generations, all of which are marked by love, equality, and respect,” says Naveenraj.

Reflecting on the past two years as a deeply rewarding journey, the award-winning photographer believes that city-dwellers have much to learn from the tribal way of life. “Their food is simple yet flavourful, and they follow the wisdom of eating only when hungry and using resources sparingly,” he says.

The exhibition features photographs from the annual festivals of three tribes: the Toda and Kota from the Nilgiris, and the Irulas from the Chengalpattu area. “I find the locals to be incredibly welcoming. Their practice of cultivating food for the surrounding animals was especially inspiring. Each tribe has its language, and unique attire, and celebrates its culture and festivals with deep reverence for nature. Tribal life is rich with dance and music, with each tribe possessing its distinctive instruments, songs, and dances. My fascination with tribal lifestyles has taken me on many journeys, giving me more than just photographic lessons - they’ve deeply changed how I see things. I hope to bring even a small piece of their wisdom and way of life into my own life,” adds the photographer. The photos are exhibited at Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.

Naveenraj Gowthaman

He recalls that the Todas have unique customs and traditions deeply connected to nature and their surroundings. “Their dress, appearance, rituals, worship practices, professions, marriage customs, and embroidery are all notable characteristics. As a pastoralist community in Tamil Nadu, the Todas’ lifestyle and beliefs revolve around farming and nature. During the Modhweth Festival, people from 14 different clans and villages gather to pray for good health, rain, and a bountiful harvest in the coming year.”



The Kota tribe’s Ayyanor Ammanor festival lasts for a week, during which they collect clay to make pottery. “They craft new earthen pots, cook Pongal in them, and offer it to God. Kota women hold a special place in the community during this festival. The Irular tribe’s Maasi Magam festival, dedicated to the seven goddesses, is celebrated at the Mahabalipuram beach from February to March,” he adds.