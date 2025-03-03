Begin typing your search...

    A drunk earthmover driver hits vehicles parked along roadway in Madurai

    Sixteen vehicles including car, bike and auto were damaged after being hit by the earthmover.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 March 2025 5:34 PM IST
    A drunk earthmover driver hits vehicles parked along roadway in Madurai
    Seized earthmover vehicle

    MADURAI: A minor boy while driving earthmover on Sellur road in Madurai late last night smashed through vehicles parked along roadway causing damage. Subsequently, some locals chased him down and handed over to the Sellur police.

    Sixteen vehicles including car, bike and auto were damaged after being hit by the earthmover. Based on a complaint, a case was filed and the police initiated action against the drunk driver.

