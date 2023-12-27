A day after daylight murder of rowdy, 2 suspects shot dead by police

CHENNAI: A day after the brutal daylight murder of a rowdy in Kancheepuram district, two alleged suspects were gunned down in a police encounter by the district police on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the suspects attacked the police team which went to apprehend them and in retaliation, they were fired at, which led to the deaths.

The deceased were identified as Raghuvaran and Hussain

On Tuesday, history-sheeter Saravanan alias Prabhakaran (30) was hacked to death by a gang in broad daylight near Sivakanchi.

Saravanan who had about 40 cases against him including cases of murder was returning home after appearing before court and signing at the Siva Kanchi police station in connection with an earlier murder case, when a gang murdered him, according to police.

CCTV footages of Saravanan's murder showed that the gang first tried to run him down with a car and then when Saravanan escaped and took to his heels, two men wearing helmets got down the car, chased him, and hacked him to death.

Kancheepuram district police who were investigating Saravanan's murder traced the suspects and went to apprehend them when Raghuvaran and Hussain allegedly attacked the cops.

In retaliation, they were shot at leading to their death. Further investigations are on.