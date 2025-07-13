A consecration per auspicious day in Dravidian model govt, says PK Sekarbabu

MADURAI: Ahead of the Tiruparankundram Arulmigu Subramaniya Swami Temple kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) scheduled for July 14, Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu inspected the arrangements and stated that the Dravidian model government, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, has taken special care of temples.

"There has not been a single auspicious day without a consecration ceremony (under the present DMK regime). A hundred and fourteen temple consecrations have taken place in the last four years," said Sekarbabu, claiming it as a historic achievement to be "etched in golden letters."

The consecration of Tirupparankundram temple assumes significance following the grand conduct of the Tiruchendur Subramaniya Swami temple kumbabishekam on July 8.

On the day of the ceremony, holy water will be poured over the temple spires, symbolising divine re-energisation and marking the culmination of the consecration.