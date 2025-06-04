A birthday wish for Kalaignar that shook AIADMK-DMDK alliance

CHENNAI: The proposed marriage of convenience between the AIADMK and DMDK for the 2026 Assembly polls suffered a divorce threat barely a few days after the betrothal, courtesy the members of the DMK-led INDIA bloc who on Tuesday openly 'invited' the DMDK to their alliance.

An unusually long and benevolent birthday greetings message posted by DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on former DMK president M Karunanidhi's 102nd birth anniversary, more so after refusing to fully commit to the AIADMK alliance even after clinching a Rajya Sabha seat-sharing agreement, only fuelled suspicions about the longevity of what seemed to be an already shaky alliance.

Even before the echoes of AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy's loud claim – that the DMDK was part of their alliance – died down, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperuthagai and VCK president Thol Thirumavalvan openly embraced the idea of the DMDK joining their fold. Selvaperunthagai dropped the political bombshell by subtly 'inviting' DMDK to the INDIA bloc. Notwithstanding his denial later in the day, Selvaperunthagai's public endorsement of absorbing the DMDK pushed punters into a state of frenzy since Tuesday afternoon.

Asked about Premalatha generously praising the DMK leader, Selvaperunthagai said, "I did not invite. It is a good democratic tradition to wish on the birth anniversary of a senior leader like Kalaignar. She did it. We welcome that. Regarding alliance, Chief Minister MK Stalin leads it. He must decide who can be absorbed into the alliance." However, his parting remarks, "If he (Stalin) makes such a good decision, Congress party will welcome it," was enough to infer that feelers were sent after understanding the inclination of the DMK.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalvan heightened the political excitement by adding, "If more parties come, it is good. Happy! We welcome it. INDIA bloc Leaders must decide."

That the two key constituents of the INDIA bloc have stated their intentions have also lent a degree of credence to the rumoured secret electoral parleys the DMDK was said to be holding with an influential DMK minister from the northern districts. A Congress leader unwilling to be quoted conceded that Selvaperunthagai was not gullible enough to explicitly reveal his intentions without catching a whiff of the DMK's intentions.

"Even if Selvaperunthagai did it alone, it is unwise to dismiss it as ambitious. When Thiruma seconded his views, there is more to it than meets the eye,” said the Congress leader.

“It could also be the DMK testing the waters or using it as a ploy to get on the nerves of the AIADMK, which is desperate to woo more parties even after reviving ties with the BJP," said the Congress senior.

A DMK state functionary who considered the speculated electoral realignment premature, was not averse to admitting, "DMDK might be using it to drive a hard bargain with the AIADMK later. But, there is no denying that the DMDK has been unsettled by the RS negotiation with the AIADMK. As a rival, it is natural for us (DMK) to push the narrative in our favour. Our alliance is strong and full. We must wait to see if there is room for more."

Unmindful of the actual political fallout of the statements, the day's developments might have angered the AIADMK, which seemed eager to add more political muscle to its alliance to test a confident DMK.