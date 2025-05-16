97% inmates in central prisons across TN clear SSLC exams

CHENNAI: As many as 229 inmates in Central prisons across the State have cleared the SSLC examinations, marking 97.03% pass percentage. A total of 236 inmates appeared for the examinations, according to prison officials.

The maximum number of inmates (56) who appeared for the exam was from Central Prison, Madurai. All of them have passed, followed by 44 in Coimbatore (44 inmates) which too recorded a centum in pass percentage.

Sakthivel and Gopi, inmates in Palayamkottai and Salem respectively stood first by securing 412 marks while Uma Maheswari of Special Prison for Women, Chennai, stood second with 405 marks.

The exams were conducted across 11 prisons, including the Central Prisons in Chennai, Madurai, Salem, and Coimbatore, as well as Special Prisons for Women in Chennai and Madurai.