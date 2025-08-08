910 govt school students enter premier institutions in India, abroad

CHENNAI: As many as 910 students from State-run schools in Tamil Nadu have secured seats in premium institutions across the country this year. While three students are set to join institutions in Malaysia, more are likely to join institutions in Taiwan, according to the Education Department.

As per data from the School Education Department, from 75 students in the 2021-22 academic year, the number of TN students joining premium institutions rose to 910 in the 2024-25 AY. As many 274 students joined premium institutions in 2022-23 AY, while 628 joined in 2023-24 AY, it said.

Speaking after releasing the State Education Policy (SEP), Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "From just 75, the number of students pursuing higher education has grown over the years. This year alone, the numbers show 910 students joining premium institutions, and the numbers are likely to increase as admissions are ongoing."

P Vetri Tamil of Hosur is the first from a TN government school to join NID, Ahmedabad.

Vetri studied at a Krishnagiri government school, followed by a model school in the same district. Vetri, who has always been keen about drawing and design, has taken up Bachelor of design in NID.

Subsequently, D Sivaramakrishnan, a Sivaganga government school student with 40% hearing disability, is set to join TNNLU, Tiruchy. Sivaramakrishnan told DT Next he was able to clear the Common Law Admission Test due to aid from the model school.

Although the admission process in several premium institutions are still ongoing, some of the institutions where TN students have enrolled so far include Indian Maritime University (110), Indian Culinary Institute (88), the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (80), the Madras School of Economics (12), the National Institute of Technology (55), Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (10), and the Indian Institute of Technology (26).