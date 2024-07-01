90ml Tetra packs not an alternate for hooch, says Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Urging the state government to hold talks with political parties on curbing hooch, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss requested the government to drop the proposal for selling liquor in 90ml tetra packs in Tasmac wine shops.

"The government claims that tipplers prefer inexpensive hooch over Tasmac liquor as the minimum price of liquor bottles available is Rs. 140. Tasmac tried to introduce 90ml tetra packs in the last year. After the opposition from PMK, the proposal was dropped. Tasmac reasoned the proposal by saying that the tetra packs will prevent injuries to wildlife by broken bottles," Anbumani said in a statement.

Alleging that the government is trying to introduce 90ml at any cost, 90ml tetra packs will destroy Tamil Nadu and its youth.

"The World Health Organization recommends against the sale of any items that are harmful to health in smaller quantities or at lower cost. Prices of liquor should be kept high. Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) was blamed for introducing liquor in Tamil Nadu in 1972. If MK Stalin introduces tetra packs, he will also carry a similar blame, "he added.

They opined that the government is taking contradicting decisions in imposing prohibition in the state.

"An amendment has been made in the Prohibition Act to prevent hooch. On the other hand, it proposes to introduce tetra packs. If the government has any intention to curb hooch, it should discuss with parties including PMK. We are ready to provide suggestions," he said.

Urging the government to implement complete prohibition, Anbumani requested to drop the proposal for selling liquor in tetra packs.