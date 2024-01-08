9-yr-old-girl dies in wall collapse in Thiruvarur; one injured

THIRUVARUR: A 9-year-old girl died while his brother was left injured after a wall of a house fell on them in Thiruvarur district in Tamil Nadu, police said, adding that the house collapse was triggered by heavy rains.

The incident occurred in a village near Nannilam, a town in Tamil Nadu, on Sunday evening, when the duo were asleep in their house, believed to be in dilapidated condition.

The brother of the deceased, identified by the police as Mohandas, is undergoing treatment at Nannilam Government Hospital, as per the police. The deceased has been identified as Monisha.

According to a Nannilam Police official, "Monisha and her brother went to sleep after having their dinner. It was raining heavily, triggering the wall of their house, believed to be in dilapidated condition, to collapse on them. Monisha sustained severe injuries in her head, while her brother also got injured."

The police said that their father immediately rushed both of them to Nannilam Government Hospital, from where Monisha was transferred to Thiruvarur Government Hospital, where doctors said she was brought dead on arrival, police added. Nannilam Police are investigating the matter.

Rainfall has lashed several districts of the State since last night; the North and Delta Districts received moderate to heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecasted rains over various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next seven days.

"Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts and Puducherry," it said on Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats caused a flash flood at the Old Courtallam Falls at the foothills of the mountain range in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi.

Tamil Nadu has witnessed unprecedented rains this year.

At first, Cyclone Michaung brought heavy rains to Chennai and surrounding districts, leaving a destruction trail.

Recently, Tamil Nadu's southern districts witnessed heavy rainfalls. Due to the rains, the State has incurred heavy losses of public and private property, running into crores.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sought Rs 12,000 crore in central assistance and Rs 7,300 crore of immediate relief for the damages in the flood.