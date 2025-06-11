9 locations selected in Chennai to set up EV charging stations

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation and Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd have earmarked nine locations in the first phase to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Chennai.

According to a Maalaimalar report, the feasibility study for the project has been completed. Tenders will be floated within two weeks, and work on setting up the charging stations will commence soon.

The selected locations:

1. Ashtalakshmi Temple parking, Besant Nagar

2. Besant Nagar beach parking, Besant Nagar

3. Mangal Lake parking, Ambattur

4. Corporation ground parking, T Nagar

5. Somasundaram ground, T Nagar

6. Semmozhi Poonga, Thousand Lights

7. Marina Beach parking

8. Bougainvillea Park, Anna Nagar

9. Nageshwara Rao Park, Mylapore