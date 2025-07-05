9 IAS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued orders transferring nine IAS officers to new postings across various departments.

The official order listed the following appointments:

* Kalaiarasi has been posted as Commissioner, Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Department.

* Sampath Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board.

* Maheswari has been named as the Director, Commissionerate of Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax.

* John Louis will take charge as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

* Saravana Vel Raj has been posted as Special Secretary to Government, Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Department.

* Mohan has been appointed Director, Department of Geology & Mining.

* Sivarasu has been named Director, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

* Rajendra Ratnoo has been given additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infraatructure development Corporation Ltd.

* Catherine Saranya has been appointed as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

The transfers are part of a routine administrative reshuffle by the Tamil Nadu government.