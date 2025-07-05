Begin typing your search...

    9 IAS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

    The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued orders transferring nine IAS officers to new postings

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|5 July 2025 9:12 AM IST
    9 IAS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu
    X

    TN government

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued orders transferring nine IAS officers to new postings across various departments.

    The official order listed the following appointments:

    * Kalaiarasi has been posted as Commissioner, Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Department.

    * Sampath Kumar has been appointed as Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Khadi and Village Industries Board.

    * Maheswari has been named as the Director, Commissionerate of Urban Land Ceiling and Urban Land Tax.

    * John Louis will take charge as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation.

    * Saravana Vel Raj has been posted as Special Secretary to Government, Welfare of Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes, and Minorities Department.

    * Mohan has been appointed Director, Department of Geology & Mining.

    * Sivarasu has been named Director, Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.

    * Rajendra Ratnoo has been given additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infraatructure development Corporation Ltd.

    * Catherine Saranya has been appointed as Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

    The transfers are part of a routine administrative reshuffle by the Tamil Nadu government.

    Tamil Nadu governmentIAS Officers
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X