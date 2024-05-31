9 districts in Tamil Nadu likely to get heavy rain on June 1: Weather dept

CHENNAI: Nine districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 1, said the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Friday

Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, and Theni districts in west and south Tamil Nadu may receive heavy downpour.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, weather officials said an atmospheric lower-level circulation is prevailing over the southern parts of Tamil Nadu. Due to this, isolated areas in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Friday.

On June 1, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. There is a possibility of heavy rain in a few places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, and Salem.

The forecast further indicates that on June 2, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning may occur in isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in certain parts of the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirupattur, and Vellore districts.

For June 3, similar weather conditions with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

From June 4 to 6, light to moderate rain is predicted in some parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The weather forecast for Chennai and its suburban areas indicates partly cloudy skies for the next 24 hours, with maximum temperatures hovering around 41° Celsius and minimum temperatures between 30° Celsius and 31° Celsius.