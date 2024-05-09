Begin typing your search...
9 dead in firecracker factory blast in Sengamalapatti, Sivakasi
According to the preliminary investigation, the explosion occurred in the firecracker production unit due to friction.
CHENNAI: A blast took place at a firecracker factory in Sengamalapatti, Sivakasi on Thursday in which 9 people are reported dead.
People injured in the explosion are admitted to the hospital, reports added.
Further details awaited
