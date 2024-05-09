Begin typing your search...

9 dead in firecracker factory blast in Sengamalapatti, Sivakasi

According to the preliminary investigation, the explosion occurred in the firecracker production unit due to friction.

9 May 2024 11:06 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-05-09 13:21:50.0  )
9 dead in firecracker factory blast in Sengamalapatti, Sivakasi
Visual from the spot 

CHENNAI: A blast took place at a firecracker factory in Sengamalapatti, Sivakasi on Thursday in which 9 people are reported dead.

According to the preliminary investigation, the explosion occurred in the firecracker production unit due to friction.

People injured in the explosion are admitted to the hospital, reports added.

Further details awaited

