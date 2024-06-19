9 Bangladeshis held for staying illegally without valid documents in Erode

COIMBATORE: Nine Bangladeshi nationals were taken into custody by police in Erode on Wednesday for staying illegally without valid documents.

They were identified as Mounira (26), Mehamutha (24), Sekkali (33), Jahith Miya (26), Anarul Islam (35), Mounirul Kaji (40), Salam Mulla (27), Helal (26) and Meetun (45), all hailing from Bangladesh and staying without valid documents including visa.

The accused persons were working as daily wagers in a private firm and were residing in a house for rent in Perundurai. They were also found to have fake Aadhar cards.

Acting on a tip, the Perundurai police cracked down on the illegal immigrants by securing the nine persons and were interrogated. The Bangladeshi nationals claimed to be staying illegally over the last several years.

Based on information gathered from them, the police have been continuing their search for illegal immigrants in the district. The nine persons are likely to be booked for illegal stay and were to be lodged in Puzhal prison in Chennai.