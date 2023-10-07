9 active count in State; no new fatality, discharges

CHENNAI: Only 1 COVID case was recorded in the State on Friday and that was in Coimbatore. Total number of cases reached 36,10,688 in the State.

There are at least 9 active cases including those in isolation. Two new patients were discharged, taking the number of discharges to 35,72,598.

No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.