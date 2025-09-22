83-year-old farmer slashes son’s neck after drunken assault in Marthandam

CHENNAI: An 83-year-old farmer allegedly attacked his son with a knife after a domestic quarrel in Unnamalaikadai, under the Marthandam police station limits in Kanniyakumari district.

Police said Rajesh (39), a bricklayer, was addicted to alcohol and often harassed his father, Marimuthu. On Sunday morning, Rajesh, in an inebriated state, allegedly assaulted Marimuthu. Enraged, the octogenarian retaliated by slashing his son’s neck with a knife, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Hearing Rajesh’s screams, neighbors rushed to his aid and admitted him to a private hospital in Nagercoil, where he is undergoing treatment.

The Marthandam police have registered a case and launched an investigation.