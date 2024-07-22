82 Tamil Nadu students return from strife-torn Bangladesh

CHENNAI: As many as 82 students from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Bangladesh due to the ongoing unrest, returned to Chennai on Monday. The students were brought back on four flights from Kolkata, Guwahati, and Agartala. Forty-nine students from the state had returned on Sunday night.

State Minister for Minority Welfare and Overseas Tamil Welfare KS Masthan welcomed the students at the Chennai airport and arranged for transportation to their hometowns.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said that the students were reportedly facing difficulties due to the ongoing protests and violence in Bangladesh, where they were pursuing their higher studies. They were brought back following the instructions of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

He also assured that the students would be able to continue their studies once the situation in Bangladesh returned to normal.

The students, who hailed from various districts in Tamil Nadu, including Krishnagiri, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Thanjavur, Salem, Vellore, Ranipet, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Erode, Viluppuram, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvallur, were received by their parents and relatives at the Chennai airport.

The Tamil Nadu government had arranged for the safe return of the student stranded in Bangladesh through the Indian Embassy and other organizations.

Bangladesh witnessed clashes between the police and mainly student protesters demanding an end to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. The violence has killed more than a hundred people, according to at least four local newspapers.

There was no immediate violence reported on Monday morning after the Supreme Court ordered, the day before, the veterans' quota to be cut to 5%. Thus, 93% of civil service jobs will be merit-based while the remaining 2% reserved for members of ethnic minorities as well as transgender and disabled people.

The protests have posed the most serious challenge to Bangladesh's government since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won a fourth consecutive term in January elections that the main opposition groups boycotted. Universities have been closed, the internet has been shut off and the government has ordered people to stay at home.

(With AP inputs)