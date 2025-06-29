8 TN fishers held in Sri Lanka, Stalin seeks EAM action

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wrote to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, urging the Union government to ensure the safe repatriation of eight fishermen from Rameswaram and their boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities. He also emphasised the need for a "proactive diplomatic" approach to fishing and related issues to find a permanent solution to the issue.

The CM in an official communication to the MEA said the Lankan Navy have confiscated a mechanised fishing boat bearing registration number IND-TN-10-MM-773 along with the fishermen.

"Such incidents lead to loss of boats and equipment, prolonged detentions, and exact a heavy psychological toll on the affected families. It is also a matter of grave concern affecting the livelihood and safety of Indian fishermen, particularly those from TN," the CM said, seeking immediate intervention.

The fishermen were apprehended when they went fishing after the annual fishing ban ended and the season just resumed, he said, adding, "Our fishermen have returned to sea with hopes of earning a livelihood. Considering that the fishing season has just begun, I urge the ministry to initiate proactive diplomatic engagement with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure restraint and mutual understanding in the handling of fishing and related issues."