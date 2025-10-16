8 passengers hurt as TN govt bus rams into public office compound

CHENNAI: As many as eight passengers were injured after a government bus rammed into the compound wall of the Madurantakam Block Development office near the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Thursday morning.

The government bus, carrying 48 passengers from Pudukkottai to Koyambedu, was speeding on the National Highway in the morning. While nearing Madurantakam, where the road is narrow due to ongoing flyover construction work, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the compound wall of a government building. On impact, the front portion of the bus sustained severe damage, and eight passengers who were seated in the front suffered injuries and were rushed to the Maduranthagam government hospital.

Following the incident, vehicular traffic was affected on the National Highway for nearly an hour. The Madurantakam police have registered a case, and further investigation is under way.