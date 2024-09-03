8 months on, council chaos repeats in Kancheepuram Corporation

CHENNAI: Convened after a gap of eight months, the Kancheepuram Corporation Council meeting was to discuss the monsoon preparedness and related issues affecting the people. But what was on display was the same political drama between Mayor Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj of the DMK and councillors from her own party.

The meeting was convened on Tuesday to adopt resolutions about the measures to be taken ahead of the monsoon. However, the chaos prevailing in the council forced the Mayor to call off the meeting within just 15 minutes.

It all started when a few DMK councillors questioned the Mayor over the functioning of the Corporation and alleged that resolutions were adopted without holding discussions. The opposition AIADMK councillors also joined and raised slogans against the Mayor in the council. The mayor responded that 94 resolutions have been adopted so far. This led to a heated argument and the angry councillors staged a sit-in protest inside the council hall.

It may be noted that the councillors had moved a no-confidence motion against the Mayor, but failed to turn up on the day of voting. Speaking to the media, the ward members alleged that they were threatened by the Mayor's supporters when they tried to vote on the motion.

"This is a crucial time for the mayor and councillors to hold the council meeting and discuss monsoon and flood mitigation works. As they are fighting among themselves, it is the public who will pay the price," said S Murugan, a resident.