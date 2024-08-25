8 including kids hospitalised after drinking contaminated water in Thanjavur village

CHENNAI: Eight people, including three children, from Amman Kudi panchayat's Chinnamangudi in Thanjavur district, were rushed to Pattukkotai Government Hospital after experiencing vomiting and dizziness allegedly after drinking contaminated water from the overhead tanks.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the villagers were identified as Palaniyammal (48), Ravi (45), Samivel (36), Selvi (40), Gokul (8), Pugazh (3), and Nithra (5).

For the 80 households in the village, there are only two overhead water tanks for drinking water. These tanks have been left open and not cleaned for more than seven months.

The people have been suffering from health issues such as vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea for the past few days, allegedly after drinking contaminated water from the tanks.

The villagers have demanded the officials to take necessary actions and provide them with clean drinking water. Following this, the authorities held an inspection in the area.