8 held for attacking cops in Rajapalayam, two others absconding

MADURAI: Eight men were arrested over an attack on two cops in Rajapalayam of Virudhunagar district.

It is said that the incident happened on the night of November 10 when the cops were engaged in night patrol.

CCTV footage, which went viral on social media on Saturday, showed the cops including Ramkumar and Karuppasamy, who are constables attached to the Rajapalayam North station, getting thrashed. Investigations revealed that a group led by P Palpandi (32) of Keela Avarampatti, the key accused, launched an assault on M Esakkimuthu of Inam Chettikulam at Rajapalayam Panchu market over enmity.

After learning about the incident, the cops reached the spot and instructed the gang to report to the station.

Trouble brewed up when those drunk in the gang used filthy language against the cops and in a commanding tone refused to report to the station. Moreover, Palpandi claimed himself to be a journalist and behaved in a rude and uncooperative manner.

When the cops asked Palpandi to control his mouth, K Kiliraj (24) and M Dharmalingam, who accompanied the gang, threatened to kill the cops by setting them ablaze after stuffing them in a gunny bag. The duo then pushed Karuppasamy, the constable, down on the ground and stamped him on his chest, arms and legs leaving him wounded.

Subsequently, the other cop also came under attack when he attempted to rescue a fellow cop. At one stage, they took away a lathi from the cop’s bike and beat the cops. The injured cops were admitted to Rajapalayam Government Hospital.

Based on a complaint lodged by Karuppasamy, the injured victim, the Rajapalayam North police filed a case under Sections 191 (2), 296 (b), 132, 121 (1) and 351 (3) of BNS. A hunt has been launched to nab two others, who remain absconding.