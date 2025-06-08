79-year-old latest COVID fatality in Tamil Nadu; wave’s toll rises to five

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu added yet another death due to COVID, taking the State’s toll in the current wave to five, while the active cases stood at 194 as on Saturday, according to the data from the Union Ministry of Health.

The latest pandemic death was a 79-year-old bedridden person who had diabetes, hemodynamic instability (a condition where blood flow is inadequate), COVID pneumonia, and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

However, except the first death, the State Health Department has not released more information regarding the COVID deaths in Tamil Nadu. In the latest wave that has hit the country, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 379 cases, of which 194 are active cases.

Earlier this week, an exclusive COVID ward was opened at Government Royapettah Hospital, and also at government hospitals in Madurai and Thoothukudi as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID cases across the country has gone up to 5,755, with an increase of 391 cases on a single day. Of them, 5,484 have recovered, shows data.

Besides the person in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala also one death each on Saturday. Two of the deceased were elderly patients, while the others were aged 45 and 59.

Out of the 59 deaths reported in the country, 18 were in Maharashtra, 12 in Kerala, 7 each in Delhi and Karnataka, 5 in Tamil Nadu, 2 each in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, 1 each in West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram have not yet recorded any COVID cases in this wave.