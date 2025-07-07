78,000 students admitted to colleges under Uyarvukku Padi scheme

CHENNAI: The Special Programme Implementation Department has so far facilitated the admission of nearly 78,000 students to colleges under the Uyarvukku Padi scheme, a part of the broader Naan Mudhalvan programme, one of the flagship initiatives of the state government.

According to a statement from the government highlighting the achievements of the Special Programme Implementation Department, the Uyarvukku Padi scheme facilitated the admission of 77,752 students into higher education institutions since the inception of the scheme on March 1, 2022.

Kalloori Kanavu 2024 (College Dream 2024), another scheme under the Naan Mudhalvan, guided 1.87 lakh students towards higher education so far, and about 81,149 students benefitted from the scheme thus far in the 2025-26 financial year alone, it said.

The department has succeeded significantly in its efforts to increase the number of UPSC officers produced from the State. According to the official statement, only 36 youths cleared the Civil Services Examination from Tamil Nadu in 2022, but the number increased to 47 and 57 in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Of the total successful candidates produced in 2023 and 2024, about 39 and 50 had received training under Naan Mudhalvan scheme.

Also, the scheme trained 361 candidates for banking recruitment and 149 for the Staff Selection Commission under a residential coaching programme from October 2024 to April 2025.

Additionally, 2.59 lakh youngsters were provided short-term skill training in more than 30 employment-related fields beyond Naan Mudhalvan, while Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation conducted numerous camps and provided recognition of prior learning certificates to 1.13 lakh workers in construction, logistics, leather and textile industries, acknowledging their experience-gained skills.

Under the North Chennai Development Project, about 1,200 individuals from the area were provided skill training, and 297 were selected for recruitment, training and placement, the government release said. From 2021-22, about 2.59 lakh college hostel students from Adi Dravidar, MBC and BC communities were trained in English speaking and soft skill development.