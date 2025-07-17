77-yr-old doctor secured for defacing Karunanidhi statue in Salem

CHENNAI: The Salem police on Wednesday secured a 77-year-old man for defacing the statue of Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at the entrance of Anna Park in Salem.

The police traced the elderly man, who was a doctor from the Four Road junction area, with the help of CCTV footage. “He became mentally unstable over the last few months and has been under medication. An inquiry is on with him,” the police said.

The 16-foot-high bronze statue that came under attack was unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin in 2023. Some DMK party cadres noticed the defacement and informed the police on Tuesday morning.

Tourism Minister R Rajendran, Salem Corporation Mayor A Ramachandran, and other party functionaries inspected the statue. Meanwhile, the black paint was removed, and work is under way to renew the statue.